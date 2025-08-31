Remains of Hostage Idan Shtivi Recovered in Military Operation
The body of hostage Idan Shtivi has been retrieved from the Gaza Strip in a military operation. Alongside Ilan Weiss's body, the retrieval highlights the ongoing hostage crisis with 48 hostages still held in Gaza. Shtivi was abducted during the October 2023 Hamas attack.
In a significant development, Israel has identified the remains of hostage Idan Shtivi, found in the Gaza Strip following a military retrieval operation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the discovery on Saturday.
The mission also retrieved the body of Ilan Weiss, whose recovery was announced earlier. With the identification of Shtivi, Israeli authorities state that 48 hostages still remain in Gaza, with only 20 believed to be alive.
The larger context of the crisis stems from a Hamas attack in October 2023 which left 1,200 Israelis dead and displaced Gaza's population amid a devastating humanitarian crisis.
