Israeli Airstrike Targets Houthi Leadership in Yemen: Prime Minister Among Fatalities

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday claimed the lives of Yemen's Houthi government's prime minister and several ministers, marking the first lethal attack on high-ranking officials by Israel. The strike on the capital, Sanaa, was confirmed by Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council.

According to reports from Friday, the Israeli military intended to target the Houthi chief of staff and defense minister. However, confirmation of the Houthi defense minister's death is pending. In response, Mohammad Miftah will assume prime ministerial duties, maintaining the continuity of Houthi governance.

The conflict has intensified tensions in the region, influenced by Israel's ongoing war with Hamas. Yemen remains split, with Houthis controlling the north, and a Saudi-supported government managing the south. Further Israeli strikes could provoke additional Houthi aggression, including missile attacks on Israeli territories.