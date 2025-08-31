Left Menu

Major Crackdown: Militants Arrested and Arms Seized in Manipur

Six militants from various districts in Manipur were arrested, including four from the banned People's Liberation Army near the Myanmar border. A large cache of arms and ammunition was seized by security forces, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb militant activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Manipur police announced the arrest of six militants from different districts, as confirmed on Sunday. The detainees include key figures from the banned People's Liberation Army, captured near the Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district last Friday.

The individuals were identified as Chabungbam Nanaocha Meetei, Waikhom Thoi Meitei, Ningthoujam Rakesh, and Tekcham Nanao Singh. In a separate operation, a Socialist Revolutionary Party member was apprehended in Imphal West district, allegedly involved in extorting local businesses.

Additionally, security forces made a crucial arms seizure in the Imphal East district, recovering weapons and ammunition, marking a significant blow to militant operations in the region.

