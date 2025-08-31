Left Menu

Russia's Air Defence Foils Drone Attack

Russia's air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 21 Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack. The Russian defence ministry reported that 11 drones were downed in the Volgograd region, and the remaining were taken down over Rostov, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Russia's air defence systems have proven effective by intercepting and destroying 21 Ukrainian drones in an overnight assault. This defensive operation was confirmed by the Russian defence ministry.

The majority of the drones, eleven in total, were neutralized over the Volgograd region in southern Russia. The remaining drones met their demise over the southwest regions of Rostov, Belgorod, and Bryansk, according to a statement released on the Telegram messaging platform.

This incident underscores the ongoing tensions and technological engagements between the two nations, highlighting the strategic importance of aerial defence in modern conflict scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

