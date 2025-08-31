Russia's Air Defence Foils Drone Attack

In a recent development, Russia's air defence systems have proven effective by intercepting and destroying 21 Ukrainian drones in an overnight assault. This defensive operation was confirmed by the Russian defence ministry.

The majority of the drones, eleven in total, were neutralized over the Volgograd region in southern Russia. The remaining drones met their demise over the southwest regions of Rostov, Belgorod, and Bryansk, according to a statement released on the Telegram messaging platform.

This incident underscores the ongoing tensions and technological engagements between the two nations, highlighting the strategic importance of aerial defence in modern conflict scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)