Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

A hay trader, Ankush Kumar, was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The 27-year-old traveled to Keratu village to buy hay. His body was found with injury marks near a highway. Police have registered a case and are investigating the motive behind the murder.

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, a young hay trader was discovered dead, sparking a police investigation into the incident. Authorities have identified the victim as 27-year-old Ankush Kumar, who ventured from Muzaffarnagar's Nagla village to Keratu village on Saturday with the aim of purchasing hay.

Kumar's lifeless body, bearing injury marks, was found near a roadside dhaba along the Meerut-Karnal highway, ensuring a dark turn to what should have been a routine business trip. The family of the deceased has filed a complaint alleging that Ankush was brutally beaten to death, although the reasons remain unclear.

The additional superintendent of police, Santosh Kumar, confirmed the registration of a case based on the family's complaint and assured that a thorough investigation is underway as law enforcement seeks to uncover the motive behind this shocking murder.

