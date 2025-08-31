Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Firecracker Factory Claims Lives

A firecracker factory operating from a house in Gudamba area witnessed a tragic blast, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries. Rescue operations are ongoing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and urged swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:25 IST
Tragic Blast at Firecracker Factory Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating blast at a firecracker factory, housed within a residence in Gudamba, claimed the lives of two individuals on Sunday, according to police reports.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anindya Vikaram Singh confirmed the fatalities and highlighted the ongoing rescue efforts to extract individuals trapped beneath the collapsed roof section. Emergency services have been deployed on site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the victims' families and has directed officials to expedite relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

 India
2
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.

Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually accepta...

 Global
3
AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

 India
4
Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.

Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025