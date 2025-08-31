Tragic Blast at Firecracker Factory Claims Lives

A devastating blast at a firecracker factory, housed within a residence in Gudamba, claimed the lives of two individuals on Sunday, according to police reports.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anindya Vikaram Singh confirmed the fatalities and highlighted the ongoing rescue efforts to extract individuals trapped beneath the collapsed roof section. Emergency services have been deployed on site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the victims' families and has directed officials to expedite relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)