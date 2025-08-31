Australia Condemns Far-Right Anti-Migration Rallies

The Australian government has condemned the recent far-right rallies opposing Indian migration across major cities. Officials described the events as rooted in racism and disruptive to social harmony.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke criticized the rallies for undermining social cohesion, stressing that divisive actions have no place in Australia. Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly reinforced the nation's commitment to multiculturalism.

Despite the rallies' claims that immigration threatens national unity, the Australian government maintains its stance against any movements that seek to intimidate or divide communities.