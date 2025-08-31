Left Menu

Delhi Drug Bust: Nigerian Nationals Arrested with Cocaine

Delhi Police arrested two Nigerian nationals in Uttam Nagar with 248 grams of cocaine. The accused, Chukwu Andrew and Kone Pius Daniel, were also found with fake passports and visas. They allegedly targeted students and wealthy residents and have been overstaying in India.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:07 IST
Delhi Drug Bust: Nigerian Nationals Arrested with Cocaine
In a major drug bust, Delhi Police have apprehended two Nigerian nationals from Uttam Nagar with a haul of 248 grams of cocaine. The arrested individuals, identified as Chukwu Andrew, 48, and Kone Pius Daniel, 43, were found to possess fake passports and visas, indicating their illegal overstay in India, officials said.

The apprehension followed a well-coordinated raid at Om Vihar on August 24, where Andrew was caught with 135 grams of the narcotic substance. According to a senior police officer, Andrew revealed during interrogation that he arrived in India back in 2009 and became involved in the drug trade through a fellow Nigerian, who was deported recently.

Subsequently, on August 27, Daniel was arrested during a follow-up operation when he appeared in Om Vihar with an intent to deliver more cocaine. Authorities confiscated 113 grams of the illegal substance from him. Investigations are ongoing to expose wider smuggling networks within the city, the police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

