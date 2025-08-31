Infamous Criminal Mehtab Nabbed in Delhi Operation

In a decisive operation, Delhi Police have arrested Mehtab, a 25-year-old criminal involved in multiple serious offenses. The arrest occurred in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi.

Police found Mehtab in possession of a pistol and live cartridges, acting on a tip-off that led to his capture in the early hours of Thursday. Mehtab, a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony, faces charges under the Arms Act.

During rigorous questioning, Mehtab allegedly confessed to his involvement in several crimes. The police have registered a case at the Welcome Police Station and launched an investigation. This arrest marks a significant step in tackling crime in the capital.