Fatal Altercation: Stabbing Incident in Northeast Delhi
A 27-year-old identified as Shadab alias Suheb was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man, Suraj, to death following an argument in Delhi's Welcome area. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances, and have recovered the weapon used in the crime.
Delhi Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man, accused of fatally stabbing another man after a confrontation in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi, officials reported on Friday.
The alleged attacker, known by the names Shadab and Suheb, was detained after the incident, said a police representative.
The violent encounter unfolded on Thursday evening, culminating in the death of a man named Suraj, who was found injured at the scene before being pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to law enforcement.
Police interrogations revealed that Suheb admitted to the stabbing, which was preceded by an argument. Authorities have seized the knife believed to have been used, and an investigation is ongoing to uncover more details about the case.
