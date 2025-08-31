Army's Rapid Response: Rescues Amid Punjab Flood Crisis
The Western Command of the Indian Army has mobilized for extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in response to severe floods in Jammu and Punjab. With 47 columns and aviation assets activated, relief efforts are ongoing to evacuate civilians, supply essentials, and restore normalcy amidst the crisis.
The Indian Army's Western Command is proactively conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in response to the devastating floods impacting Jammu and Punjab. An official statement highlighted 47 columns, including army aviation and Indian Air Force assets, are engaged in rescue efforts.
Twenty aircraft, including Advanced Light Helicopters and reconnaissance helicopters, have been deployed extensively for evacuation and transportation of essential supplies. Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar visited the flood-hit areas, noting the collaboration between Army, state administration, and civil authorities for effective crisis management.
The Army's commitment to aid the civil administration and local populations in the affected regions remains resolute. Continuous relief efforts aim to mitigate the flood's impact and restore normalcy, especially in the heavily affected districts of Punjab such as Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar.
