Greenland Not For Sale: France Stands Firm Against US Intentions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot strongly declared Greenland is not for sale, criticizing US intentions to take control of the territory. During his visit to Nuuk, Barrot reiterated France's support for Greenland's sovereignty, underscoring the importance of freedom and prosperity among allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:13 IST
Greenland Not For Sale: France Stands Firm Against US Intentions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has delivered a firm message regarding Greenland's status, declaring in Nuuk that the territory is not for sale. His remarks came amid criticism of the United States' intentions to assert jurisdiction over the strategic Arctic island.

During a press conference, Barrot reinforced statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year, underscoring France's firm stance against US plans. The US government, led by President Trump, has expressed its interest in gaining control over the mineral-rich island, even suggesting military intervention might be considered.

Barrot emphasized collaboration and peace among nations, highlighting France's support for Greenland's sovereignty. His visit signifies Europe's and France's solidarity with Greenland and Denmark, asserting that they are not alone in facing external pressures.

