Leopard Skin Smuggling Racket Busted in Odisha

Seven individuals, including a retired officer, were arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for their involvement in smuggling leopard skins. Authorities recovered a seven-foot skin and weapons. The leopard skin, believed to have been from a poached animal, is being DNA tested for investigation.

Updated: 31-08-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant wildlife crime bust, seven individuals, among them a retired police officer, were apprehended in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday. They face allegations of involvement in the illegal leopard skin trade, according to local law enforcement.

The arrests occurred at a residence in Bhanjanagar North Forest Division and a nearby private lodge, recovering a seven-foot leopard skin, sharp weapons, motorcycles, and mobile phones, confirmed Himansu Sekhar Mohanty, Divisional Forest Officer of Ghumusar North Division.

A key part of the ongoing investigation involves DNA profiling of the recovered leopard skin at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar. Authorities suspect that the skin belonged to a leopard killed by the poachers approximately a month ago, evidenced by a bullet wound visible on the skin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

