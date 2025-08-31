Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

Andhra Pradesh is distributing smart ration cards to 1.46 crore beneficiaries. The initiative, spearheaded by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, covers over four crore state residents, ensuring they receive necessary ration supplies. Despite financial challenges, the government remains committed to welfare distribution through 29,000 fair price shops.

  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched an ambitious scheme to distribute smart ration cards to 1.46 crore beneficiaries across the state, ensuring that over four crore citizens benefit from ration supplies.

Led by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, the initiative started in Tenali constituency, where the minister began the door-to-door distribution.

The government, despite facing financial hurdles, is committed to delivering effective welfare services through its 29,000 fair price shops, covering critical supplies such as red gram, palm oil, and wheat.

