JD(S) Demands NIA Probe Amid Dharmasthala Controversy

On Sunday, the JD(S) party advocated for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into shocking allegations of rapes, murders, and illicit burials at Dharmasthala, suggesting a conspiracy possibly fueled by foreign funding. They aim to unmask those behind what they call a 'smear campaign' against this revered religious site.

The party, under the leadership of youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, organized the 'Dharmasthala Sathya Yatre' rally, marching from the Netravati river to the Lord Manjunatha temple. Party leaders met with temple Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade to express solidarity, as Heggade maintained that the kshetra follows a path of truth.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy emphasized the necessity for the NIA to lead the investigation, arguing that anti-social elements are spreading false information. Allegations concerning international media's potentially organized campaign to discredit Dharmasthala add to the call for a federal probe, as JD(S) leaders vow to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)