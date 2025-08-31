Security Forces Nab Maoists With Arms in Jharkhand Operation

Security forces in Jharkhand successfully apprehended two Maoists on Sunday during a covert operation in the Saranda forest, situated in West Singhbhum district, according to senior police official SP Rakesh Ranjan.

Capitalizing on valuable intelligence, a joint security team captured the duo, both members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) faction. The operation revealed that one arrestee is part of the sub-zonal committee from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, while the other belongs to the area committee in Seraikela-Kharswan.

SP Rakesh Ranjan further disclosed that Chhattisgarh-based Maoists have long partaken in insurgent activities across Jharkhand, employing IEDs against security forces. Additionally, a CPI (Maoist) central committee member has been implicated in sexual exploitation allegations. The raid yielded a pistol, detonators, and components for crafting explosive devices.

