Security Forces Nab Maoists With Arms in Jharkhand Operation
Security forces in Jharkhand arrested two Maoists from the Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district. The duo, associated with CPI (Maoist), was intercepted based on intelligence inputs. Recovered items included weaponry and explosives materials. The arrested men also disclosed the involvement of Chhattisgarh-based Maoists in Jharkhand's Naxal activities.
Security forces in Jharkhand successfully apprehended two Maoists on Sunday during a covert operation in the Saranda forest, situated in West Singhbhum district, according to senior police official SP Rakesh Ranjan.
Capitalizing on valuable intelligence, a joint security team captured the duo, both members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) faction. The operation revealed that one arrestee is part of the sub-zonal committee from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, while the other belongs to the area committee in Seraikela-Kharswan.
SP Rakesh Ranjan further disclosed that Chhattisgarh-based Maoists have long partaken in insurgent activities across Jharkhand, employing IEDs against security forces. Additionally, a CPI (Maoist) central committee member has been implicated in sexual exploitation allegations. The raid yielded a pistol, detonators, and components for crafting explosive devices.
