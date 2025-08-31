Rebuilding Hope: The Controversial Post-War Plan for Gaza's Transformation

The Trump administration is reportedly developing a plan to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza over the next decade, transforming it into a hub for tourism and manufacturing. This proposition involves relocating the local population and temporarily housing them in "Humanitarian Transit Areas," according to a Washington Post report.

The initiative, named the "Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust" (GREAT Trust), envisions a future where landowners receive digital tokens for redevelopment of their properties, while Palestinian emigrants receive financial aid and subsidies for food and rent. This plan, coordinated by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, seeks a shift from the current U.N.-led aid system.

While the White House remains silent, critics, including humanitarian groups, raise concerns over forced relocations and the humanitarian impact on Gaza's population. As violence escalates around Gaza City, international aid efforts face increased difficulty amid Israeli military restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)