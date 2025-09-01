Mysterious Splash Near Yanbu Spurs Investigation
An incident near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu involved a mysterious splash and loud bang, reported by a vessel. No injuries occurred. Investigations are underway, while Yemen's Houthis, known to target vessels in the area, have not yet been linked to this event.
An unidentified incident was reported near Yanbu, a key port city on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, raising concerns over maritime security in the region.
A vessel experienced a 'splash' from an unknown source, followed by a loud bang, according to UKMTO. The crew remained unscathed and continued their voyage.
Both UKMTO and Ambrey security have acknowledged the event, but have not identified the perpetrators. With recent Houthi attacks on vessels they associate with Israel, the investigation seeks to clarify any potential connections.
