Mysterious Splash Near Yanbu Spurs Investigation

An incident near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu involved a mysterious splash and loud bang, reported by a vessel. No injuries occurred. Investigations are underway, while Yemen's Houthis, known to target vessels in the area, have not yet been linked to this event.

Updated: 01-09-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 01:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unidentified incident was reported near Yanbu, a key port city on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, raising concerns over maritime security in the region.

A vessel experienced a 'splash' from an unknown source, followed by a loud bang, according to UKMTO. The crew remained unscathed and continued their voyage.

Both UKMTO and Ambrey security have acknowledged the event, but have not identified the perpetrators. With recent Houthi attacks on vessels they associate with Israel, the investigation seeks to clarify any potential connections.

