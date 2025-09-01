Emergency Halt: U.S. Court Blocks Deportation Flights for Unaccompanied Guatemalan Children
A federal judge has temporarily blocked deportation flights for unaccompanied Guatemalan children, following legal actions against the Trump administration's immigration policies. The ruling keeps children in the U.S. for two weeks amid claims of constitutional violations. Advocates highlight dangerous conditions faced by children if returned to Guatemala.
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge on Sunday temporarily halted deportation flights for unaccompanied Guatemalan children, siding with attorneys who claimed the government violated laws by deporting the minors to perilous situations.
The ruling emerged from a Washington courtroom as the Trump administration faces scrutiny over its immigration policies, particularly regarding the treatment of vulnerable children. Guatemalan children at risk are to remain in the U.S. for a two-week period while legal arguments continue.
Immigration advocates, including the National Immigration Law Center, argue the administration is ignoring constitutional safeguards, risking the safety of minors. The Trump administration insists the repatriation effort aligns with Guatemala's requests, yet legal representatives contest this claim as the legal battle unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Plans Federal Surge in Chicago Amidst Immigration Tensions
Trump Administration Presses On With Trade Negotiations Amid Tariff Controversy
Battle Over Shah Kul: Legal Action Against Encroachers
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Plan to Repatriate Guatemalan Children
Trump Administration Halts Funding for Offshore Wind Projects