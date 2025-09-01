Left Menu

Emergency Halt: U.S. Court Blocks Deportation Flights for Unaccompanied Guatemalan Children

A federal judge has temporarily blocked deportation flights for unaccompanied Guatemalan children, following legal actions against the Trump administration's immigration policies. The ruling keeps children in the U.S. for two weeks amid claims of constitutional violations. Advocates highlight dangerous conditions faced by children if returned to Guatemala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harlingen | Updated: 01-09-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 05:29 IST
Emergency Halt: U.S. Court Blocks Deportation Flights for Unaccompanied Guatemalan Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge on Sunday temporarily halted deportation flights for unaccompanied Guatemalan children, siding with attorneys who claimed the government violated laws by deporting the minors to perilous situations.

The ruling emerged from a Washington courtroom as the Trump administration faces scrutiny over its immigration policies, particularly regarding the treatment of vulnerable children. Guatemalan children at risk are to remain in the U.S. for a two-week period while legal arguments continue.

Immigration advocates, including the National Immigration Law Center, argue the administration is ignoring constitutional safeguards, risking the safety of minors. The Trump administration insists the repatriation effort aligns with Guatemala's requests, yet legal representatives contest this claim as the legal battle unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Key All Blacks Players Return Ahead of South Africa Test

Key All Blacks Players Return Ahead of South Africa Test

 Global
2
Eric Trump Expands Crypto Ventures: Metaplanet Shareholder Meeting

Eric Trump Expands Crypto Ventures: Metaplanet Shareholder Meeting

 Global
3
Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney: Man Arrested

Car Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney: Man Arrested

 Global
4
Dollar's Dance: Awaiting Labor Data and Fed Decisions

Dollar's Dance: Awaiting Labor Data and Fed Decisions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025