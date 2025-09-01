Emergency Halt: U.S. Court Blocks Deportation Flights for Unaccompanied Guatemalan Children

A federal judge on Sunday temporarily halted deportation flights for unaccompanied Guatemalan children, siding with attorneys who claimed the government violated laws by deporting the minors to perilous situations.

The ruling emerged from a Washington courtroom as the Trump administration faces scrutiny over its immigration policies, particularly regarding the treatment of vulnerable children. Guatemalan children at risk are to remain in the U.S. for a two-week period while legal arguments continue.

Immigration advocates, including the National Immigration Law Center, argue the administration is ignoring constitutional safeguards, risking the safety of minors. The Trump administration insists the repatriation effort aligns with Guatemala's requests, yet legal representatives contest this claim as the legal battle unfolds.

