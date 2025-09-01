Left Menu

Dramatic Morning Bust: Car Hits Russian Consulate Gates in Sydney

A 39-year-old man was arrested after he drove his car into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney. The incident led to a police response, with firearms drawn and a subsequent arrest. The consulate was temporarily closed following the disturbance.

Updated: 01-09-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 07:41 IST
A man was arrested on Monday after ramming his vehicle into the entrance gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, according to Australian police reports. Authorities arrived shortly after 8 a.m. local time following reports of an unauthorized car parked at the location corresponding to the consulate on Fullerton Street.

As officers attempted to engage with the driver, the vehicle was driven into the gates. A neighbor who witnessed the event described the scene as dramatic, stating that police had repeatedly instructed the driver to exit the car before resorting to drawing their firearms.

Footage showed the aftermath, with a white SUV left abandoned next to a Russian flagpole within the consulate grounds. The suspect was taken into custody, and a police constable suffered a hand injury during the incident, while the consulate briefly closed before resuming operations.

