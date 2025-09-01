Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Bold Vision for Global Security through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined a strategic vision for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, aiming to elevate the regional security forum to new heights. Emphasizing opposition to external interference and hegemonism, Xi advocated for a new global security order, challenging the United States' influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 08:31 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping has articulated a strategic initiative aimed at propelling the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to unprecedented prominence in regional security dynamics. Xi's remarks, delivered at a summit in Tianjin, underscore his ambition for a revamped global security framework.

Attendees at the summit included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, highlighting a significant demonstration of Global South unity. Xi advocated for constructive international engagement, opposing hegemonism and power politics while championing multilateralism.

Originating as a consortium of six Eurasian nations, the security-centric SCO has expanded significantly, with 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries, underscoring its growing influence and strategic importance.

