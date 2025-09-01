Left Menu

Putin's Path to Peace: Insights from the Shanghai Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that discussions with U.S. President Trump may pave the way for peace in Ukraine. At a regional summit in China, he highlights cooperation with leaders like Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi and emphasizes understanding the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the 'understandings' reached with U.S. President Donald Trump during their August summit could be key to achieving peace in Ukraine. He intends to elaborate on this with international leaders gathered at a summit in China.

While Kyiv and Western allies describe Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine as an act of conquest, Russia maintains it is a special operation to demilitarize the region. Putin shared that leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation forum in Tianjin, hosted by President Xi Jinping.

Commending China and India's efforts, Putin expressed hope that recent agreements with the U.S. could aid in resolving the Ukrainian crisis. He stressed that addressing NATO's involvement in Ukraine is crucial for a long-term settlement.

