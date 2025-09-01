Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the 'understandings' reached with U.S. President Donald Trump during their August summit could be key to achieving peace in Ukraine. He intends to elaborate on this with international leaders gathered at a summit in China.

While Kyiv and Western allies describe Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine as an act of conquest, Russia maintains it is a special operation to demilitarize the region. Putin shared that leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation forum in Tianjin, hosted by President Xi Jinping.

Commending China and India's efforts, Putin expressed hope that recent agreements with the U.S. could aid in resolving the Ukrainian crisis. He stressed that addressing NATO's involvement in Ukraine is crucial for a long-term settlement.