PAN Card Misuse: Grocery Store Owner's Unexpected Tax Notice

A small grocery store owner in Bulandshahr has alleged misuse of his PAN card, leading to the creation of six companies in Delhi. He received a tax notice for sales exceeding Rs 141 crore. An investigation is underway following his complaint. Authorities advise regular credit checks to prevent PAN fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:07 IST
  India
  • India

A grocery store owner in Bulandshahr, identified as Sudhir, has reported a case of PAN card misuse, which led to the formation of six companies in Delhi under his name. This discovery came after Sudhir received a tax notice regarding substantial sales amounting to more than Rs 141 crore.

Sudhir maintains a small shop in the Nayaganj locality of Khurja and claims to have no association with the mentioned firms. Despite responding to a previous tax notice in 2022, he was once again alerted on July 10 about the significant sales figure.

Khurja Police, led by Station In-charge Pankaj Rai, have initiated an investigation into the fraud, commonly seen when someone's PAN details are illegally used. Experts suggest individuals should frequently monitor their credit reports and link PAN with Aadhaar to minimize such risks.

