Supreme Court Upholds Telangana's Domicile Rule for Medical Admissions

The Supreme Court upheld Telangana's rule allowing students who studied for four years up to Class 12 in the state to gain admission to medical and dental colleges under the state quota. This decision overrides a prior ruling that favored students residing outside the state.

The Supreme Court has upheld Telangana's domicile rule, granting admission eligibility to students who have completed four years of study up to Class 12 within the state, specifically for state quota seats in medical and dental colleges.

The ruling came after a bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, considered the state's appeal. The Telangana rule, initially established in 2017 and revised in 2024, was challenged by a previous high court decision that would allow students residing outside the state to claim similar rights.

Represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and lawyer Sravan Kumar Karnam, Telangana's case was brought against prior judgments. The Supreme Court reserved its decision in August and has now provided a verdict supporting the state's stance. The detailed judgment is pending release.

