Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Global Commitment to Tamils Abroad: Chief Minister Stalin's Vision

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, extends support to Tamils worldwide, citing the Dravidian model's initiatives for their welfare. Stalin, at 'Tamil Kanavu' in Germany, elaborated on various schemes, including financial assistance and the establishment of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:37 IST
Tamil Nadu's Global Commitment to Tamils Abroad: Chief Minister Stalin's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong assertion of Tamil Nadu's support for its global diaspora, Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasized the state's commitment to welfare initiatives for Non-Resident Tamils (NRTs). Speaking at the 'Tamil Kanavu' event in Germany, Stalin reiterated his government's dedication to supporting Tamils across the world, citing numerous welfare schemes.

The Dravidian model government, he noted, has initiated several programs, including financial aid and a novel pension scheme, underscoring their utility by detailing successful rescues and assistance provided in crises across various countries. These efforts, he highlighted, demonstrate the administration's ongoing commitment to the diaspora's wellbeing.

Stalin encouraged NRTs to consider investing in Tamil Nadu, urging those in business to expand operations to their homeland and facilitate investments. Furthermore, he appealed to the diaspora to support education in their native villages, thereby contributing to local development.

TRENDING

1
China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

 China
2
SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20).

SC rejects PIL against nationwide roll out of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Pe...

 India
3
Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underway

Disaster Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Warwan Valley, Relief Efforts Underw...

 India
4
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025