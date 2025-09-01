Tamil Nadu's Global Commitment to Tamils Abroad: Chief Minister Stalin's Vision
The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, extends support to Tamils worldwide, citing the Dravidian model's initiatives for their welfare. Stalin, at 'Tamil Kanavu' in Germany, elaborated on various schemes, including financial assistance and the establishment of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board.
In a strong assertion of Tamil Nadu's support for its global diaspora, Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasized the state's commitment to welfare initiatives for Non-Resident Tamils (NRTs). Speaking at the 'Tamil Kanavu' event in Germany, Stalin reiterated his government's dedication to supporting Tamils across the world, citing numerous welfare schemes.
The Dravidian model government, he noted, has initiated several programs, including financial aid and a novel pension scheme, underscoring their utility by detailing successful rescues and assistance provided in crises across various countries. These efforts, he highlighted, demonstrate the administration's ongoing commitment to the diaspora's wellbeing.
Stalin encouraged NRTs to consider investing in Tamil Nadu, urging those in business to expand operations to their homeland and facilitate investments. Furthermore, he appealed to the diaspora to support education in their native villages, thereby contributing to local development.