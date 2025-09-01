Left Menu

China Calls for Safety and Diplomacy in Indonesia Amid Protests

China urges Indonesia to ensure the safety of its nationals amid ongoing protests. The Chinese foreign ministry expressed understanding regarding Indonesia's decision to cancel President Prabowo Subianto's visit to Beijing. Instead, a representative will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and a military parade.

China is urging Indonesia to take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals as protests continue to unfold in the Southeast Asian nation. Addressing the situation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized China's concern during a recent press briefing.

While acknowledging the decision by the Indonesian government, China has expressed understanding and respect for the cancellation of President Prabowo Subianto's trip to Beijing. The visit, initially scheduled for the purpose of attending a 'Victory Day' parade on September 3, has been called off.

In place of President Prabowo, a representative will participate in both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and the military parade, signaling continued diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

