Indonesian Protests Surge Amid Deadly Unrest

Student-led protests erupted across Indonesian cities due to dissatisfaction with government spending, escalating into violent riots and looting. President Prabowo offered concessions but warned of strict law enforcement. The unrest rattled financial markets, leading to economic concerns and social media cautioning against fake protest alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a defiantly bold move, hundreds of Indonesian students took to the streets on Monday, protesting government spending and perks for lawmakers after a violent weekend led to eight casualties. The worst unrest in over 20 years, this upheaval poses a significant challenge to President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

The protests, initially targeting the government's financial missteps, spiraled into chaos after a police vehicle incident, resulting in widespread arson and looting. In response, President Prabowo announced a reduction in lawmakers' perks, despite firmly cautioning that security forces would maintain order at any cost.

The unrest has not only ignited a nationwide debate on policy reforms but also unnerved financial markets. Social media became a crucible for misinformation as protest plans were postponed to mitigate further escalation, while government officials are left grappling with both physical and fiscal damages.

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

