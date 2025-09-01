Indonesian Protests Surge Amid Deadly Unrest

In a defiantly bold move, hundreds of Indonesian students took to the streets on Monday, protesting government spending and perks for lawmakers after a violent weekend led to eight casualties. The worst unrest in over 20 years, this upheaval poses a significant challenge to President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

The protests, initially targeting the government's financial missteps, spiraled into chaos after a police vehicle incident, resulting in widespread arson and looting. In response, President Prabowo announced a reduction in lawmakers' perks, despite firmly cautioning that security forces would maintain order at any cost.

The unrest has not only ignited a nationwide debate on policy reforms but also unnerved financial markets. Social media became a crucible for misinformation as protest plans were postponed to mitigate further escalation, while government officials are left grappling with both physical and fiscal damages.