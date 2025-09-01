Unscathed Afloat: Scarlet Ray's Narrow Escape from Houthi Assault

The Liberian-flagged chemical tanker Scarlet Ray emerged unscathed after an alleged attack by Yemen's Houthi militia near the Saudi Arabian coastline. The vessel's manager, Eastern Pacific Shipping, based in Singapore, stated on Monday that the ship suffered no damage and continues its voyage under the command of its captain with all crew members safe.

The incident unfolded when Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a missile aimed at the Scarlet Ray, an Israeli-owned vessel, in the Red Sea near the Saudi port city of Yanbu. Despite these claims, the managers assert that their tanker remains operational.

Eastern Pacific Shipping is linked to Israeli businessman Idan Ofer, whose family legacy includes strengthening Israel's shipping industry. This connection has been spotlighted amidst escalating regional tensions in the maritime trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)