Erdogan's Diplomatic Push: Bridging Gaps in Global Conflicts
Turkish President Erdogan engaged in talks with Russian President Putin, emphasizing efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukraine conflict. They met during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, discussing issues such as Azerbaijan-Armenia peace, Gaza conflicts, and Syria's developments, highlighting Turkey's diplomatic role in international stability.
- Country:
- Turkey
On Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reached out to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, striving for a fair and lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to Turkey's presidency, discussions in Istanbul have been pivotal to peace efforts.
The leaders met during the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, tackling issues beyond Ukraine, including Azerbaijan-Armenia peace efforts, Israeli attacks on Gaza, and the unfolding situation in Syria.
This meeting underscores Turkey's active diplomatic involvement, seeking to mediate and contribute to resolving complex global conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit: Bridging Global Frontiers
Xi Jinping's Bold Vision for Global Security through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
China Aims to Elevate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
I congratulate you on China's successful presidency of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: PM Modi to President Xi.