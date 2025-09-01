Left Menu

Striking Retaliation: Houthi Figures Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Thousands gathered at a Sanaa mosque for the funeral of 12 senior Houthi figures killed in an Israeli strike. The attack targeted top officials during a televised address by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi. Interim head Mohammed Miftah vowed revenge and a crackdown on spies. Tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:58 IST
Striking Retaliation: Houthi Figures Killed in Israeli Airstrike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Sanaa, thousands of mourners filled Yemen's largest mosque on Monday, paying final respects to 12 senior Houthi figures, among them the group's prime minister, killed in an Israeli airstrike. The attack, unprecedented in targeting top officials, occurred during a mass viewing of a televised speech by leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

The mourners passionately recited the Houthi slogan as Mohammed Miftah, now the de facto head of the Iran-aligned government in Sanaa, promised retaliation and an intensified internal crackdown against espionage. Addressing the mourners, Miftah lambasted the intelligence capabilities of those involved in the strike, specifically the U.S., Israel, and their allies.

Following the death of Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi, Miftah assumed leadership on Saturday. Meanwhile, at least 11 United Nations personnel were detained during a raid in Sanaa. The geopolitical tension in the region remains palpable, amplified by the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iran-backed forces in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

 India
2
Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born Criminals

Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born...

 Australia
3
Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants: Mamata.

Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage ere...

 India
4
Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025