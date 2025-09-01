Striking Retaliation: Houthi Figures Killed in Israeli Airstrike

In Sanaa, thousands of mourners filled Yemen's largest mosque on Monday, paying final respects to 12 senior Houthi figures, among them the group's prime minister, killed in an Israeli airstrike. The attack, unprecedented in targeting top officials, occurred during a mass viewing of a televised speech by leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

The mourners passionately recited the Houthi slogan as Mohammed Miftah, now the de facto head of the Iran-aligned government in Sanaa, promised retaliation and an intensified internal crackdown against espionage. Addressing the mourners, Miftah lambasted the intelligence capabilities of those involved in the strike, specifically the U.S., Israel, and their allies.

Following the death of Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi, Miftah assumed leadership on Saturday. Meanwhile, at least 11 United Nations personnel were detained during a raid in Sanaa. The geopolitical tension in the region remains palpable, amplified by the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iran-backed forces in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)