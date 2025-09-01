Gaza Conflict Escalates: International Bodies Accuse Israel of Genocide

In a critical escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel has pushed its military forces deeper into Gaza City, with actions including remotely detonating explosives-laden vehicles in suburban areas, leading to mass evacuations. Palestinian officials report at least 19 civilian casualties from airstrikes on Monday.

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has added fuel to the growing global concern, stating that Israel's actions meet the legal criteria for genocide. This allegation has been staunchly denied by Israeli officials, who maintain that their military operations aim to dismantle Hamas and secure hostages. Despite this, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate.

Further compounding the crisis, local health authorities report a rising death toll from starvation and malnutrition amid ongoing sieges and resource blockades. The war has left over 63,000 people dead, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry, and attempts at ceasefire negotiations remain stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)