Left Menu

Gaza Conflict Escalates: International Bodies Accuse Israel of Genocide

Israel intensifies its military actions in Gaza City amid accusations of genocide, as airstrikes reportedly kill at least 19 people. The International Association of Genocide Scholars claims legal criteria have been met for genocide, though Israel denies this. Mass displacement and humanitarian crises continue to worsen in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:31 IST
Gaza Conflict Escalates: International Bodies Accuse Israel of Genocide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel has pushed its military forces deeper into Gaza City, with actions including remotely detonating explosives-laden vehicles in suburban areas, leading to mass evacuations. Palestinian officials report at least 19 civilian casualties from airstrikes on Monday.

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has added fuel to the growing global concern, stating that Israel's actions meet the legal criteria for genocide. This allegation has been staunchly denied by Israeli officials, who maintain that their military operations aim to dismantle Hamas and secure hostages. Despite this, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate.

Further compounding the crisis, local health authorities report a rising death toll from starvation and malnutrition amid ongoing sieges and resource blockades. The war has left over 63,000 people dead, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry, and attempts at ceasefire negotiations remain stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

 India
2
Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born Criminals

Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born...

 Australia
3
Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants: Mamata.

Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage ere...

 India
4
Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025