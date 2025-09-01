Left Menu

Palestinian Flag Controversy Erupts at Indian School

Seven individuals have been charged for allegedly raising a Palestinian flag on a government school in Lakhimpur Kheri, India. The incident led to a police case on allegations of promoting enmity and threatening conduct. The situation escalated after villager objections, prompting a formal investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpur | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:06 IST
Palestinian Flag Controversy Erupts at Indian School
Authorities in Lakhimpur Kheri district have initiated legal proceedings against seven individuals accused of hoisting a Palestinian flag on a government school building, a move that stirred local tensions. The incident took place on Sunday in Lakhaha Aliganj village.

According to police reports, the accused, identified as Saddam, Baura, and Ananne, along with four unidentified associates, allegedly raised the flag atop an upper primary school. When local villagers expressed their objections, the accused reportedly responded with verbal abuse and threats, escalating the situation further.

Following a complaint from local resident Sanjay Trivedi, the Phoolbehar police station has registered a case against the accused under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. An investigation is currently in progress to ascertain the full details of the incident, according to officials.

