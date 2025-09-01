Palestinian Flag Controversy Erupts at Indian School

Authorities in Lakhimpur Kheri district have initiated legal proceedings against seven individuals accused of hoisting a Palestinian flag on a government school building, a move that stirred local tensions. The incident took place on Sunday in Lakhaha Aliganj village.

According to police reports, the accused, identified as Saddam, Baura, and Ananne, along with four unidentified associates, allegedly raised the flag atop an upper primary school. When local villagers expressed their objections, the accused reportedly responded with verbal abuse and threats, escalating the situation further.

Following a complaint from local resident Sanjay Trivedi, the Phoolbehar police station has registered a case against the accused under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. An investigation is currently in progress to ascertain the full details of the incident, according to officials.