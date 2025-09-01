Rescue and Reform: Combating Child Marriages and Trafficking in India

In a notable development, approximately 37,000 child marriages have been thwarted and 4,777 children rescued from human trafficking in Madhya Pradesh over the past two years. This achievement was made possible through the concerted efforts of government agencies and Just Rights for Children (JRC), a child rights organization.

Founded by Bhuwan Ribhu, the JRC has been instrumental on a national scale, helping to stop 374,000 child marriages, rescue 100,000 children from trafficking and provide mental health care to 34,000 victims of sexual exploitation. The organization has taken legal action in 63,000 cases, underscoring India's commitment to enforcing laws that protect children.

Ribhu emphasized that JRC's work in collaboration with over 250 NGOs and law enforcement, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, has set a precedent for child safety when laws are applied with intent. Despite a slight decrease in child marriage rates, districts such as Rajgarh, Sheopur, Jhabua, and Agar Malwa show concerning figures, reinforcing the need for continued efforts.

