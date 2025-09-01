Murder Mystery: Ukrainian Ex-Speaker's Assassination Raises Russian Involvement Suspicions

Ukrainian officials have implicated Russia in the murder of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, who was shot in Lviv by a man disguised as a courier. The incident occurred on Saturday, with the attacker firing eight shots before fleeing. The suspect has since been apprehended in the Khmelnytskyi region.

The head of Ukraine's national police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the attack was meticulously planned. While no evidence directly connecting Russia has been presented, suspicions remain high given Russia's conflict with Ukraine since early 2022. The SBU intelligence service suspects involvement by Russian security services, labeling the incident a contract killing.

Parubiy, known for leading protests that led to the ousting of a pro-Russian president in 2014, served as parliamentary speaker from 2016 to 2019. His murder adds to a series of mutual assassination accusations between the warring nations, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the region.

