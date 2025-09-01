Left Menu

Xi Jinping Pushes for 'Global South' Leadership at Shanghai Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping advocated for a new global security and economic order favoring the Global South at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Joined by leaders from Russia and India, Xi criticized U.S. policies, proposed multilateral cooperation, and discussed plans to establish a new development bank.

01-09-2025 17:28 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping pressed his vision for a new global security and economic order favoring the Global South at a summit, challenging the United States. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, held in China's Tianjin, boasted attendance from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Xi highlighted the need for multilateralism and criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The gathering included over 20 leaders from non-Western countries, emphasizing an anti-hegemonic stance. A symbolic show of solidarity featured leaders sharing light moments before the summit proceedings.

The summit underscored intentions to develop alternative financial systems, including an SCO development bank. Beijing promised substantial financial aid and launched initiatives like an AI cooperation center for member states. Efforts were also made to ease tensions with India, showcasing China's leadership ambitions amid geopolitical shifts.

