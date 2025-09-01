Xi Jinping Pushes for 'Global South' Leadership at Shanghai Summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping advocated for a new global security and economic order favoring the Global South at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Joined by leaders from Russia and India, Xi criticized U.S. policies, proposed multilateral cooperation, and discussed plans to establish a new development bank.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pressed his vision for a new global security and economic order favoring the Global South at a summit, challenging the United States. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, held in China's Tianjin, boasted attendance from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Xi highlighted the need for multilateralism and criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The gathering included over 20 leaders from non-Western countries, emphasizing an anti-hegemonic stance. A symbolic show of solidarity featured leaders sharing light moments before the summit proceedings.
The summit underscored intentions to develop alternative financial systems, including an SCO development bank. Beijing promised substantial financial aid and launched initiatives like an AI cooperation center for member states. Efforts were also made to ease tensions with India, showcasing China's leadership ambitions amid geopolitical shifts.
ALSO READ
PM Modi would not be able to show his face to people after we bring hydrogen bomb of 'vote chori': Rahul Gandhi.
Kharge Accuses Modi of 'Vote Chori' Amid Bihar Election Tensions
Modi Urges Putin for Peace in Ukraine
Modi's Bold Stand Against Global Terrorism at SCO Summit
India is moving ahead with mantra of reform, perform and transform: PM Modi at SCO summit.