Local Court Sentences Man to 20 Years for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A local court sentenced Sailesh Gupta to 20 years in prison for raping a minor. Following the victim's sister's complaint, the court fined him Rs 20,000. The incident occurred in 2023 in Chowk district. The court prosecuted Gupta under IPC's rape section and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl, further strengthening the call for justice in cases of sexual offenses against children.

The Special Judge (POCSO) P C Kushwaha handed down the sentence to Sailesh Gupta after considering the case, which stemmed from an incident on May 5, 2023, in Chowk area. In addition to the jail term, Gupta was fined Rs 20,000.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two-month jail term. The prosecution was initiated following a complaint by the 14-year-old victim's sister, registering the case under pertinent sections, including the IPC's Section 376, and the POCSO Act.

