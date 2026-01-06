Kerala Acts on Justice Koshy Report for Christian Minorities

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has evaluated the implementation status of recommendations made by the Justice J B Koshy Commission, aimed at addressing the educational and economic issues of Christian minorities in the state.

The Chief Minister's Office reported that 17 departments have fully acted on the commission's guidance, accomplishing action on 220 of the initial proposals. Additionally, seven recommendations await Cabinet discussion.

Vijayan emphasized the importance of expedited decision-making within legal frameworks and advised clarity on implementation feasibilities. The commission's study was initiated in 2021, with its comprehensive report submitted in 2023.

