Tragic Wave of Violence Hits Bangladesh's Hindu Minority

A recent surge in violence has targeted Bangladesh's Hindu minority, with several individuals brutally killed amid rising tensions. The victims include shop owners and factory workers who faced attacks from unidentified assailants and mobs. This wave of violence follows a political shift in the country, affecting minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In recent weeks, Bangladesh's Hindu minority has been gripped by a wave of violence, leading to tragic outcomes. This surge in attacks follows the killing of a radical youth leader, further escalating unrest.

Among the victims, Moni Chakraborty, a 40-year-old grocery shop owner, was murdered with a sharp weapon, and Rana Pratap Bairagi, a newspaper editor, was fatally shot. Police link Bairagi with the banned Purbo Banglar Communist Party, marking internal feuds as a potential cause.

Other victims, including business owners and garment workers, faced brutal assaults, highlighting the minority group's precarious situation. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reports that seven Hindus have died since December, amidst political changes affecting the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

