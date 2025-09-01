Trio Nabbed in Arms Bust at Kalyan Station

In a significant operation, the Thane city police have arrested three individuals at the Kalyan railway station for allegedly possessing illegal firearms. The anti-extortion cell, acting on a credible tip-off, orchestrated a meticulously planned intercept early on August 30.

Senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi confirmed the identities of the arrested individuals as Akshay Nathni Sahani, Bintu Dhaaramveersingh Gour, and Akash Durgaprasad Varma. The early morning operation resulted in the seizure of four country-made weapons and eight cartridges, with an estimated worth of Rs 1.82 lakh, from the accused trio.

The police have filed an FIR under the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and Bharat Nyaya Sanhita, signaling a strong response to illegal arms trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)