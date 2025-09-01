Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather for WWII Commemoration in Beijing

Beijing is set to host a grand commemoration marking the end of World War Two, starting at 9 a.m. local time on September 3. The event will feature President Xi Jinping delivering a speech and inspecting troops, with notable attendees including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:49 IST
Global Leaders Gather for WWII Commemoration in Beijing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The world turns its eyes to Beijing as commemorative activities marking the end of World War Two unfold. Official reports confirm the events will commence at 9 a.m. local time on September 3.

President Xi Jinping is scheduled to deliver a speech and proceed with an inspection of the troops, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The ceremony will witness the participation of prominent global figures, notably Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, among others, as the military parade takes center stage in central Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global
2
Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

 India
3
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
4
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025