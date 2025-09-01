Global Leaders Gather for WWII Commemoration in Beijing
Beijing is set to host a grand commemoration marking the end of World War Two, starting at 9 a.m. local time on September 3. The event will feature President Xi Jinping delivering a speech and inspecting troops, with notable attendees including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.
The world turns its eyes to Beijing as commemorative activities marking the end of World War Two unfold. Official reports confirm the events will commence at 9 a.m. local time on September 3.
President Xi Jinping is scheduled to deliver a speech and proceed with an inspection of the troops, according to the Xinhua news agency.
The ceremony will witness the participation of prominent global figures, notably Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, among others, as the military parade takes center stage in central Beijing.
