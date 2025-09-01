Left Menu

Chaos Erupts During Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai

Protesters involved in the Maratha quota agitation allegedly manhandled passengers and vandalized a bus in Mumbai's western suburbs. A scuffle broke out at Juhu bus station, resulting in a viral video showing the confrontation. The police were alerted, but both groups fled before authorities arrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:12 IST
Chaos Erupts During Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a volatile turn of events, the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai witnessed an incident where protesters reportedly manhandled commuters and caused damage to public property.

The scuffle transpired at the Juhu bus station when activists boarded a parked bus, leading to a confrontation captured in a now-viral video.

Despite efforts by the bus crew to calm the situation, police intervention was delayed as both parties dispersed before officials reached the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global
2
Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

 India
3
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
4
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025