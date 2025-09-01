Chaos Erupts During Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai

In a volatile turn of events, the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai witnessed an incident where protesters reportedly manhandled commuters and caused damage to public property.

The scuffle transpired at the Juhu bus station when activists boarded a parked bus, leading to a confrontation captured in a now-viral video.

Despite efforts by the bus crew to calm the situation, police intervention was delayed as both parties dispersed before officials reached the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)