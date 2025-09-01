Chaos Erupts During Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai
Protesters involved in the Maratha quota agitation allegedly manhandled passengers and vandalized a bus in Mumbai's western suburbs. A scuffle broke out at Juhu bus station, resulting in a viral video showing the confrontation. The police were alerted, but both groups fled before authorities arrived.
In a volatile turn of events, the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai witnessed an incident where protesters reportedly manhandled commuters and caused damage to public property.
The scuffle transpired at the Juhu bus station when activists boarded a parked bus, leading to a confrontation captured in a now-viral video.
Despite efforts by the bus crew to calm the situation, police intervention was delayed as both parties dispersed before officials reached the area.
