CBI Probes Shocking Lawyer Couple's Murder in Telangana
The CBI has taken over the investigation into the 2021 murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani in Telangana. Following a Supreme Court directive, the CBI re-registered the case, previously handled by Ramagiri police, amid allegations of a conspiracy behind their killing.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken control of the investigation into the tragic murder of a lawyer couple in Telangana, following orders from the Supreme Court. The couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani, were killed on a highway near Peddapalli in 2021.
The decision to transfer the case was made after Gattu Kishan Rao, the father of the deceased Vaman Rao, petitioned for a CBI probe. Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh approved the transfer, expressing concern over potential biases in the initial investigation by the Ramagiri police.
The CBI is examining the involvement of Veldi Vasantha Rao, Kunta Srinivas, and Akkapakka Kumar under charges of criminal conspiracy and murder. The lawyer couple had been active in exposing alleged misconduct by local authorities, which is suspected to have led to their demise.
