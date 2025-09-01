Left Menu

CBI Probes Shocking Lawyer Couple's Murder in Telangana

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the 2021 murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani in Telangana. Following a Supreme Court directive, the CBI re-registered the case, previously handled by Ramagiri police, amid allegations of a conspiracy behind their killing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:57 IST
CBI Probes Shocking Lawyer Couple's Murder in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken control of the investigation into the tragic murder of a lawyer couple in Telangana, following orders from the Supreme Court. The couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and P V Nagamani, were killed on a highway near Peddapalli in 2021.

The decision to transfer the case was made after Gattu Kishan Rao, the father of the deceased Vaman Rao, petitioned for a CBI probe. Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh approved the transfer, expressing concern over potential biases in the initial investigation by the Ramagiri police.

The CBI is examining the involvement of Veldi Vasantha Rao, Kunta Srinivas, and Akkapakka Kumar under charges of criminal conspiracy and murder. The lawyer couple had been active in exposing alleged misconduct by local authorities, which is suspected to have led to their demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global
2
Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

Assam CM's Stand on Cultural Integration and Community Unity

 India
3
Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks Protests

Uproar Over Derogatory Social Media Post: Arrest of BJP MLA's Brother Sparks...

 India
4
Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: Innovations in Speech and Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025