Nagaland Assembly Tackles Rising Concerns of Satanic Practices
Nagaland's assembly begins a three-day session focusing on alarming reports of satanic worship, with key discussions to counteract its impact on the state's Christian faith and culture. The proposed measures aim to protect youth and preserve traditional values through community and governmental action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Nagaland assembly is set to commence a three-day monsoon session on Tuesday, amid significant concerns surrounding the discussion on satanic worship prohibition in the state.
Former Home Minister and NPF MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu is scheduled to address this urgent matter, as it was marked as a public importance issue by the assembly secretariat.
Zhaleo Rio, Advisor for Urban Development, expressed alarm over the increasing satanic practices, urging joint efforts from the church, tribal bodies, and authorities to counteract these influences that threaten Nagaland's moral and spiritual foundations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement