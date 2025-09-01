Nagaland Assembly Tackles Rising Concerns of Satanic Practices

The Nagaland assembly is set to commence a three-day monsoon session on Tuesday, amid significant concerns surrounding the discussion on satanic worship prohibition in the state.

Former Home Minister and NPF MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu is scheduled to address this urgent matter, as it was marked as a public importance issue by the assembly secretariat.

Zhaleo Rio, Advisor for Urban Development, expressed alarm over the increasing satanic practices, urging joint efforts from the church, tribal bodies, and authorities to counteract these influences that threaten Nagaland's moral and spiritual foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)