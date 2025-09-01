Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation
A tragic incident in Gujarat's Anand district involves the alleged abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl. A suspect has been detained, and search efforts are underway for the child's body. Local leaders suggest possible black magic involvement, prompting an outcry and demand for justice from the community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a horrifying incident in Gujarat's Anand district, a five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and killed by a man believed to be involved in black magic, local police reported on Monday.
Authorities have detained the suspect, identified as Ajay Padhiyar, who was last seen with the child. A search operation is actively ongoing to locate the girl's body.
While locals express concerns about human sacrifices linked to superstition, no black magic evidence has emerged yet, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Parth Chovatiya. Community leaders and residents demand justice for the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement