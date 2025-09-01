Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

In a horrifying incident in Gujarat's Anand district, a five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and killed by a man believed to be involved in black magic, local police reported on Monday.

Authorities have detained the suspect, identified as Ajay Padhiyar, who was last seen with the child. A search operation is actively ongoing to locate the girl's body.

While locals express concerns about human sacrifices linked to superstition, no black magic evidence has emerged yet, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Parth Chovatiya. Community leaders and residents demand justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)