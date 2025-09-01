Left Menu

Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

A tragic incident in Gujarat's Anand district involves the alleged abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl. A suspect has been detained, and search efforts are underway for the child's body. Local leaders suggest possible black magic involvement, prompting an outcry and demand for justice from the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:27 IST
Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrifying incident in Gujarat's Anand district, a five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and killed by a man believed to be involved in black magic, local police reported on Monday.

Authorities have detained the suspect, identified as Ajay Padhiyar, who was last seen with the child. A search operation is actively ongoing to locate the girl's body.

While locals express concerns about human sacrifices linked to superstition, no black magic evidence has emerged yet, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Parth Chovatiya. Community leaders and residents demand justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

 India
2
AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

 India
4
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025