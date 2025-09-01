Controversy Erupts Over Security Ban in West Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has enacted a new rule barring security personnel from accompanying MLAs and ministers inside the House premises, Speaker Biman Banerjee announced.

This decision follows an incident where CRPF personnel reportedly assaulted journalists trying to interview opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari within the Assembly area. In response, journalists wrote to the Speaker, prompting the barring of central force security from entering.

The opposition has challenged this decision in the Calcutta High Court, citing a general order for equal treatment of all legislators, except the chief minister. Adhikari warned of legal action if the chief minister continues to enter with security.

(With inputs from agencies.)