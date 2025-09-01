Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Security Ban in West Bengal Assembly

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has prohibited security personnel from entering its premises. This comes after an incident involving the opposition leader's security. The Calcutta High Court directive mandates equal treatment for all legislators, except the chief minister. The opposition threatens legal action if exemptions continue.

Controversy Erupts Over Security Ban in West Bengal Assembly
The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has enacted a new rule barring security personnel from accompanying MLAs and ministers inside the House premises, Speaker Biman Banerjee announced.

This decision follows an incident where CRPF personnel reportedly assaulted journalists trying to interview opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari within the Assembly area. In response, journalists wrote to the Speaker, prompting the barring of central force security from entering.

The opposition has challenged this decision in the Calcutta High Court, citing a general order for equal treatment of all legislators, except the chief minister. Adhikari warned of legal action if the chief minister continues to enter with security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

