Ukraine and U.S. Set Joint Reconstruction Fund in Motion

Ukraine has announced representatives for a joint governing council with the U.S. to oversee a Reconstruction Investment Fund. Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister Yehor Perelyhin, and Foreign Ministry's Oleksandr Karasevych will represent Ukraine. The council's first meeting is scheduled for September 3.

Ukraine has officially announced its representatives for the new joint governing council of the Reconstruction Investment Fund with the United States, aiming to streamline post-conflict rebuilding efforts. The country's delegation will include Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister Yehor Perelyhin, and Oleksandr Karasevych from the foreign ministry.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko confirmed that the first council meeting is set for September 3. At the meeting, the council will outline fundamental project-selection criteria and other operational guidelines pivotal for the fund's success.

The fund's creation, strongly advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump, saw its terms restructured favorably after intensive negotiations in Washington, culminating in an agreement signed by Prime Minister Svyrydenko in April.

