Left Menu

Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

The Supreme Court of India has referred the question of excluding minority schools from the Right to Education (RTE) Act to a larger bench. Concerns were raised that this exemption could fragment universal education efforts, and potentially be used to bypass regulations intended to ensure equal educational opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:52 IST
Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has expressed doubts about its 2014 decision that excluded minority schools from the Right to Education (RTE) Act. In response, the court has referred this legal matter to a larger bench for further examination.

The court highlighted concerns from various sources, including a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights study, suggesting that the exclusion could lead to misuse and may undermine the foundation of universal elementary education.

Key questions were raised regarding whether the exclusion infringes on constitutional guarantees, and the potential misuse of minority status to bypass RTE mandates. The issue underscores a complex interplay between educational equity and minority rights under the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scuffle at Vidyasagar College Leaves Student Injured

Scuffle at Vidyasagar College Leaves Student Injured

 India
2
Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

 India
3
Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

 India
4
Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025