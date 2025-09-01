Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

The Supreme Court of India has expressed doubts about its 2014 decision that excluded minority schools from the Right to Education (RTE) Act. In response, the court has referred this legal matter to a larger bench for further examination.

The court highlighted concerns from various sources, including a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights study, suggesting that the exclusion could lead to misuse and may undermine the foundation of universal elementary education.

Key questions were raised regarding whether the exclusion infringes on constitutional guarantees, and the potential misuse of minority status to bypass RTE mandates. The issue underscores a complex interplay between educational equity and minority rights under the Indian Constitution.

