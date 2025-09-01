Modi Pledges Support to Punjab Amidst Devastating Floods

After returning to Delhi from China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately reached out to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the ongoing flood crisis in the state. Assuring him of the central government's full support, Modi pledged to assist Punjab in navigating through the disaster.

Modi's call comes in the wake of heavy rains that have severely impacted Punjab, with official reports indicating that the devastating floods have already claimed 29 lives, predominantly in the Pathankot district. The disaster has also disrupted the lives of more than 2.56 lakh individuals across the state.

The current situation is being characterized as one of the most severe flood disasters to strike Punjab in decades, affecting 12 out of the state's 23 districts within a month, according to an official bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies.)