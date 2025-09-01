Left Menu

Modi Pledges Support to Punjab Amidst Devastating Floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after returning from China to discuss the severe flood situation in Punjab, offering necessary support. The floods have claimed 29 lives and affected over 2.56 lakh people, marking one of Punjab's worst flood disasters in decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:27 IST
Modi Pledges Support to Punjab Amidst Devastating Floods
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

After returning to Delhi from China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately reached out to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the ongoing flood crisis in the state. Assuring him of the central government's full support, Modi pledged to assist Punjab in navigating through the disaster.

Modi's call comes in the wake of heavy rains that have severely impacted Punjab, with official reports indicating that the devastating floods have already claimed 29 lives, predominantly in the Pathankot district. The disaster has also disrupted the lives of more than 2.56 lakh individuals across the state.

The current situation is being characterized as one of the most severe flood disasters to strike Punjab in decades, affecting 12 out of the state's 23 districts within a month, according to an official bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

 India
2
Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

 India
3
Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

 India
4
Guatemala's Commitment: Hosting Unaccompanied Minors Amidst Legal Dispute

Guatemala's Commitment: Hosting Unaccompanied Minors Amidst Legal Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025