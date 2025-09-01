Delhi High Court to Rule on Activists' Bail in 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court is poised to deliver its judgment on bail applications submitted by activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others embroiled in a UAPA case related to the February 2020 riots' reported conspiracy.

Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, who concluded their hearing on July 9, are scheduled to announce their decision at 2:30 pm. The prosecution strongly contests the bail requests, arguing that the riots were deliberately orchestrated to tarnish India's global image.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted that such long-standing detention shouldn't justify bail, claiming that anyone acting against the nation should remain incarcerated until acquitted. Meanwhile, defense counsels asserted the disconnection of their clients from the alleged events' planning.