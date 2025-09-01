Delhi High Court to Rule on Activists' Bail in 2020 Riots Case
The Delhi High Court is set to announce its decision on Tuesday regarding bail pleas for activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others involved in a UAPA case tied to the February 2020 riots' alleged conspiracy. The prosecution opposes bail, asserting the riots were premeditated with intent to harm India's image globally.
- Country:
- India
Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, who concluded their hearing on July 9, are scheduled to announce their decision at 2:30 pm. The prosecution strongly contests the bail requests, arguing that the riots were deliberately orchestrated to tarnish India's global image.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted that such long-standing detention shouldn't justify bail, claiming that anyone acting against the nation should remain incarcerated until acquitted. Meanwhile, defense counsels asserted the disconnection of their clients from the alleged events' planning.