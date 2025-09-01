Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Reaffirms Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a comprehensive security review meeting in Jammu to assess the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary of J&K, DGP J&K Police, senior officials of the Union Territory administration, and heads of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The discussions focused on counter-terrorism operations, coordination among security agencies, and the preparedness of forces to ensure peace and stability in the Union Territory.

Recognition of Peaceful Amarnath Yatra 2025

The Home Minister appreciated the role of the UT administration and security agencies in successfully conducting the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025 in a peaceful manner. The annual pilgrimage, which draws lakhs of devotees, is seen as a sensitive and high-security event in the region. Shri Amit Shah credited the joint efforts of J&K Police, CAPFs, Army, and civil administration for ensuring that the yatra concluded without major incident, reflecting improved ground-level coordination and vigilance.

Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism

Reiterating the Centre’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism, Shri Shah stressed that no compromise will be made when it comes to national security. He directed all security forces to:

Remain on high alert at all times.

Enhance coordination among agencies for intelligence sharing and swift response.

Intensify operations to root out terrorism and dismantle support networks in the Union Territory.

The Home Minister underscored that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government remains committed to restoring lasting peace and stability in J&K, while also ensuring that the local population continues to benefit from developmental initiatives.

Role of Security Forces in Disaster Relief

Acknowledging recent challenges, Shri Shah praised security forces for their pivotal role in rescue and relief operations during the recent flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir. Their swift response, he noted, helped save many lives and provide immediate assistance to affected communities. He assured that CAPFs will continue to provide full support in managing natural calamities, reinforcing their dual role as protectors in both security and humanitarian operations.

Development and Security Hand in Hand

The meeting also highlighted the government’s broader vision of linking peace with progress. The Home Minister emphasized that while strong security measures are essential to neutralize terrorism, parallel developmental efforts are equally important to ensure long-term stability. With improved law-and-order conditions, the government aims to accelerate infrastructure development, generate employment, and expand welfare schemes across J&K.

The security review chaired by Shri Amit Shah reflects the government’s integrated approach—combining firm counter-terrorism measures, efficient disaster response, and sustained development efforts. By commending the successful handling of the Amarnath Yatra and recent flood relief operations, the Home Minister reinforced confidence in the collective resolve of security agencies, CAPFs, and the UT administration.

The message was clear: terrorism will be eliminated with zero tolerance, while the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to receive full support in times of crisis and development.